Former Spotswood star Irvine ready for next step in baseball journey

Cameron Irvine is preparing for the next step in his baseball journey.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Irvine announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for Division I High Point. Irvine was a standout at Spotswood High School before joining the Virginia Tech baseball team. As a freshman for the Hokies in 2018, he appeared in 33 games and made 22 starts.

"I went to Virginia Tech and they had a new coaching staff hired in July...going into my freshman year," said Irvine. "But I kind of earned my way into getting some decent playing time at Virginia Tech as a freshman."

Following his freshman season at Virginia Tech, Irvine returned home and played for the Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley Baseball League. He batted .258 with 13 RBI in 40 games for Turks while also battling back pain throughout the summer.

"Towards the end of my freshman year (at Virginia Tech), I started having back issues," said Irvine. "I played through the summer with it after my freshman year and then when I came back (to Virginia Tech) in the fall, I ended up completely fracturing my back."

With a major injury, Irvine was unable to workout and practice with the Hokies in the fall of 2018. He soon learned his time with the Virginia Tech baseball team was over.

"The coaches were kind of like listen, we've brought in more kids than we have roster spots. We are going to have to let you go, just based on numbers. We think you are better off to transfer and maybe go somewhere else," said Irvine.

After rehabbing his back injury and stepping away from the field in 2019, Irvine enrolled at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. With his back finally healthy, he batted .301 with three home runs and 16 RBI through 24 games in 2020 before the season was shut down early due to COVID-19. Despite a shortened season, Irvine did enough to earn the attention of High Point's coaching staff, ultimately committing to play for the Panthers.

"I've been to he school before. I really like the campus," said Irvine, when discussing High Point. "It is super nice and they are in a good conference in the Big South. It's close to home. Everything just kind of fell into place."

For Irvine, it's been a long and unexpected journey but he now has a second chance to play NCAA Division I baseball.

"I never imagined this is how it was going to go for me when I left high school," said Irvine.

Irvine says he plans to play for the Grottoes Cardinals of the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer.