Former Spotswood star Justin Kier transferring to Georgia

Former Spotswood star and current George Mason University standout Justin Kier has been sidelined with a stress fracture in his right foot. (Photo Courtesy: George Mason Athletics).
By  | 
Posted:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- Former Spotswood basketball star Justin Kier announced Sunday on his instagram that he's transferring to the University of Georgia.

Kier missed most of his senior season at George Mason with a foot injury and was granted an additional year of eligibility in his last full season.

View this post on Instagram

🎥: @conrad_loe

A post shared by Justin Kier (@justinkier1) on

His junior year, Kier averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He chose Georgia over NC State and Minnesota.

As a high school star, Kier scored more than 1700 points for Spotswood and earned Valley District Player of the Year honors.

 