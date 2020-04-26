Former Spotswood star Justin Kier transferring to Georgia

Former Spotswood basketball star Justin Kier announced Sunday on his instagram that he's transferring to the University of Georgia.

Kier missed most of his senior season at George Mason with a foot injury and was granted an additional year of eligibility in his last full season.

His junior year, Kier averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He chose Georgia over NC State and Minnesota.

As a high school star, Kier scored more than 1700 points for Spotswood and earned Valley District Player of the Year honors.