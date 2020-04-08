Advertisement

Former Spotswood star Kier entering transfer portal

(WHSV)
By WHSV Sports
Published: Apr. 8, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
George Mason senior guard Justin Kier, who starred on the prep level at Spotswood High School, is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Kier missed most of his senior season in 2019-2020 with a foot injury but has been granted an extra year of eligibility. He announced his extra year of eligibility and his decision to enter the portal with a Tweet Wednesday night. Kier says he is still considering a return to George Mason while exploring all options.

In four years with the Patriots, Kier has averaged 10.4 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per contest. His best college season to date came in 2018-2019 when he scored 14.5 PPG and pulled down 6.5 RPG en route to being named Most Improved Player in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

As a high school star, Kier scored more than 1700 points for Spotswood and earned Valley District Player of the Year honors.

