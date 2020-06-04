Former Turk Ellington earns second Division I opportunity

Eli Ellington is preparing for his second opportunity to play Division I baseball after turning his career around with the Harrisonburg Turks.

Last summer, we shared Ellington's story on WHSV. He talked about how he almost quit baseball during his time at UNC Charlotte, when he never saw the field for the 49ers. Ellington spent the 2018 and 2019 summers with the Turks, where he performed well on the mound. Last year, he posted a 2.31 ERA and struck out 54 batters in just 35 innings pitched.

"For me, playing in the Valley League, it's what saved my career," said Ellington. "All I needed was an opportunity."

Following his strong performance last summer, Ellington enrolled at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida where he joined his Turks teammate and former Spotswood High School star Cameron Irvine.

"(Irvine) was like hey I am going to this JUCO and you might want to think about it and I got on the phone with Coach (Mike) Kandler who is the coach at Gulf Coast and I talked with him and without even seeing it, I committed," said Ellington. "I just kind of took a shot and I mean I could not have been more happy."

Before the 2020 season was shut down early due to COVID-19, Ellington performed well at Gulf Coast State. He had a 5-1 record, 2.48 ERA, and 54 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched. Ellington's time at GCSC and with the Turks earned him another opportunity at the NCAA Division I level. In April, he committed to pitch for Appalachian State.

"It's a family environment and they just show so much love and they treat their players like their own family and I really like that," said Ellington.

Ellington's baseball journey has been anything but easy. However, his perseverance has earned him another chance to play baseball at the highest level in college.

"Just for some reason something told me to stick with it and I did," said Ellington. "Everything happens for a reason. I am a big believer in that and I am starting to see the upside in everything so everything is going to workout. I know it is."