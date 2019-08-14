Former walk-on Wilson competing for starting spot on offensive line

Truvell Wilson joined the James Madison football team two years ago as a walk-on but is now competing for a starting spot on the Dukes' offensive line.

Wilson is working as the first-string left guard during preseason camp after serving in a backup role last season.

The Richmond native transferred to JMU prior to the 2017 season after starting his college football career at UVA Wise, an NCAA Division II program located in Wise, Virginia near the Virginia-Kentucky border.

Wilson has worked his way from being a walk-on into being a scholarship player for the Dukes.

"It's a great feeling knowing that I walked on here as a third, fourth-string guard here back in 2017 and now...I have a chance to start and make a name for myself," said Wilson. "This is what I wanted to do coming here. I wanted to compete and prove that I could play with these guys so it's a great feeling. Now I have the opportunity and now I gotta capitalize on it."

Wilson's performance an improvement has been noticed by the coaching staff and his teammates.

"He's very good on his feet," said JMU redshirt senior linebacker Mike Cobbs. "He's got a big body, a big base, so it's hard to try and move him around."

Wilson could be a critical part of the JMU offensive line this season with head coach Curt Cignetti saying he wants the Dukes to lead the Colonial Athletic Association in rushing.