Fornadel earns second preseason All-American honor

James Madison senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel was recognized on the 2020 Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team, as he was one of 26 players nationally to earn a spot on the squad.

It’s the second preseason All-America nod for Fornadel, who was also named a First Team Preseason All-American by HERO Sports in May.

A two-year starter at right tackle, Fornadel was a 2019 All-American, earning recognition from the AFCA, STATS, HERO Sports and the Associated Press. Fornadel, who was also tabbed the Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I Offensive Lineman of the Year, was part of an offensive line that helped JMU lead the country in completion percentage (70.6%) and fourth-down percentage (88.9%).

The Dukes also ranked second on third down (53.6%), third in both scoring offense (40.0) and first downs (24.81), fourth in pass efficiency (169.44), sixth in red-zone percentage (91.7%), seventh in time of possession (33:14) and 10th in both total offense (465.8) and rushing offense (242.9).

Fornadel was the lone Colonial Athletic Association student-athlete to be named an Athlon Sports Preseason All-American.