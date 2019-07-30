Four Dukes named to STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team

Four James Madison football players were recognized with the best heading into the 2019 season, as redshirt senior Rashad Robinson, redshirt junior D’Angelo Amos, junior Liam Fornadel and redshirt senior Ron’Dell Carter were named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team.

Robinson and Amos were First Team Preseason All-Americans, while Fornadel and Carter were Second Team and Third Team honorees, respectively. It’s the third Preseason All-America award for Robinson and Amos and the second for Fornadel and Carter.

Robinson missed the 2018 season due to a foot injury, but was one of the nation's most highly-touted corners after his 2017 All-America campaign. Robinson was named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List and voted CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year a season ago. As a junior, Robinson was an All-American from the AFCA, Associated Press, STATS FCS and HERO Sports after racking up a CAA-best seven interceptions, which ranked third in the FCS. He also ranked third in the CAA with 16 pass defenses.

Amos was the country’s top punt returner last year, leading the FCS in punt-return touchdowns (3) and punt-return average (22.0). He was named Phil Steele FCS Special Teams Player of the Year and earned All-America honors from FCS ADA, STATS FCS, the AP, HERO Sports and Phil Steele. He also won Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I Specialist of the Year. Amos started 13 games at safety, accruing 64 tackles (32 solo), to go with 1.5 for loss, a half sack, six breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Fornadel was impactful in his first season starting at right tackle in 2018. A HERO Sports Sophomore All-American, he was voted Second Team All-CAA after being part of an offensive line that helped JMU rank second nationally in completion percentage (67.4%), 10th in first downs (279), 13th on third down (45.6%) and 18th in scoring (33.9).

Carter emerged as a defensive leader up front last season, leading to his First Team All-CAA selection. He tallied 58 tackles (26 solo), to go with 13.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He ranked tied for seventh in the CAA in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss.

A total of 14 Colonial Athletic Association student-athletes from six programs were honored by STATS, including seven on First Team. JMU led the league with four selections, followed by three from both Maine and Towson.