Freshmen flash skills for JMU men's basketball

The James Madison men's basketball team's freshman class showed its skills in JMU's win over Shenandoah Wednesday evening.

The rookie Dukes combined to score 61 points in JMU's 96-48 victory over the NCAA Division III program. Freshman forward Michael Christmas led the way with his first career double-double. Christmas poured in 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

The freshman class helped the Dukes pull away in the second half. Lefty Julien Wooden added 16 points and six rebounds while Jayvis Harvey, Quinn Richey, and Zyon Dobbs added another 26 points in the blowout win.

"It was great to see," said JMU sophomore guard Deshon Parker. "Later on in the season we are going to be counting on these guys."

The Dukes' freshman group, which also includes preferred walk-on and former East Rockingham H.S. star Dalton Jefferson, is considered to be one of the best recruiting classes in the history of JMU men's basketball.

"Jayvis (Harvey) is playing a lot, (Michael) Christmas is playing a lot, obviously Julien (Wooden) playing a lot," said JMU head coach Louis Rowe. "Well those other two guys (Quinn Richey & Zyon Dobbs) are talented and significant to our program as well."

JMU returns to action Saturday night when the Dukes pay a visit to George Mason for a 7 p.m. tip-off.