Frisco, Texas one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States

Before becoming the booming Texas city today, Frisco’s roots trace back to a small, developing town in the 1800s.

In the days when Texas became the newest state to join the union, there was a well-traveled footpath that originally began as an Indian trail. Over the years, it became a way of means for those in agriculture where millions of long-horn cattle were driven to the north.

By the early 1900’s, the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway built a stretch of its railroad through the area.

Steam locomotives were a powerful way to transports people and goods across the country in that era. The mighty engines would require water stops. Developers of the railroad had their eyes set on an area near Lebanon which was a populated area. However, building a rail line proved to be difficult because of the Lebanon’s elevation and the closest water source was four miles away.

At the time, Frisco was not even a town on the map.

“When the railroad came to town, this was a good place to be and we had water which they needed for the steam engines,” said Donna Schmittler of the Frisco Heritage Association.

As people moved closer to the railroad, a new city would be born in North Texas.

Originally, the first residents of the town wanted to call it Emerson but the idea was shut down by the U.S. Postal Office. There was another town in the Lone Star State with a similar name and the postal service worried it’d create confusion.

By 1904, it was up to the residents to vote and choose a new name.

Frisco City was selected to honor the railway for which the town surrounded. Not long afterward, the residents shortened the name to Frisco.

The Dallas-suburb would continue to slowly grow before reaching exponential levels in recent years.

In the 1980s, the town’s population was 2,000 people. The latest U.S. Census figures have the population at around 190,000 people and it’s considered one of the fastest growing cities in America.

For more information about the Frisco Heritage Museum, https://www.friscotexas.gov/1355/Frisco-Heritage-Center.

WHSV’s Kyle Rogers is in Frisco, Texas where the James Madison University Football team plays in the FCS National Championship on Saturday, Jan. 11.

