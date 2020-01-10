Frisco offers foodies hundreds of options

The city of Frisco is certainly a destination for sports fans, but it’s also one for the foodies.

According to Visit Frisco, there are more than 300 restaurants located within the Dallas suburb.

Two locally-owned restaurants take pride in their cuisine.

Rich Vana, the owner of the Heritage Table, opened his restaurant a few years ago and offers an upscale, casual farm-to-table cuisine and cocktails.

"The actual culture is organically growing and we're really proud of being on the front edge of that," Vana said.

"If you’re not from Texas, you’ve got to try some real Texas barbecue," said Gregg Gonzalez, the general manager of the Tender Smokehouse.

The Tender Smokehouse welcomed fans of James Madison University and North Dakota State ahead of the FCS National Championship Game on Saturday. The family-owned restaurant offers several varieties of barbecue and beverages.

WHSV’s Kyle Rogers is in Frisco, Texas where the James Madison University Football team plays in the FCS National Championship on Saturday, Jan. 11.

