Frisco prides itself on being an ultimate sports fan’s destination

Football is a staple in Frisco, but it’s not the only prominent sport in the North Texas city.

Several professional sports teams are based in Frisco where some of the best in baseball, basketball, soccer and even cricket live and play.

Frisco is home to the The Dallas Rattlers which is the only major league lacrosse team in Texas. An ice hockey team, the Dallas Stars, are based in the city, too.

Toyota Stadium also features the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The Professional Golfers Association, or PGA, will move its headquarters from Florida to Frisco in the near future.

Notably, Frisco is home the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s also where the James Madison University Football team will play against the North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship Game.

“I think we’ve really started to embody the Sports City USA mentality and we continue to bring great sporting events here,” said Josh Dill, the director of sports and events for Visit Frisco. “We have sports research here and sports medicine here. We have people doing a lot of great things for sports right here in Frisco.”

For both the JMU Dukes and the NDSU Bison, it’s a return to Frisco where people here boast about it being the ultimate sports fan’s destination.

WHSV’s Kyle Rogers is in Frisco, Texas where the James Madison University Football team plays in the FCS National Championship on Saturday, Jan. 11.