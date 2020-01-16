Fuente tweets, indicates he is staying at Virginia Tech

It appears Justin Fuente is remaining at Virginia Tech as the head coach of the Hokies.

Fuente tweeted a picture of himself with the Virginia Tech football coaching staff Thursday morning with the caption "2020 - Let's go!". The tweet comes after speculation that he was the leading candidate for the head coaching position at Baylor.

Multiple reports, including those from ESPN and The Roanoke Times, have confirmed that Fuente is staying at Virginia Tech.

Fuente just finished his fourth season with the Hokies, where they posted an 8-5 overall record.