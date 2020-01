The Harrisonburg boys basketball team defeated Spotswood, 49-46, Friday night in the WHSV Sports Game of the Week.

With the win, the Blue Streaks improve to 3-0 in Valley district action and 6-5 overall. The Trailblazers dropped to 2-1 in the Valley district and 8-4 overall.

Junior point guard Jaziel Mensah led Harrisonburg with 15 points and dished out some nice assists, while Robert Smith led Spotswood with 15 points.