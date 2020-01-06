Game week arrives for JMU ahead of FCS National Championship

The James Madison football team will play North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship game later this week in Frisco, Texas.

The Dukes practiced at Bridgeforth Stadium Monday afternoon in preparation for the game. JMU last played when the Dukes defeated Weber State in the FCS Semifinals on Saturday, December 21 in Harrisonburg.

"You look at the calendar, Saturday we have got a game at noon so it's like alright we gotta kick this thing back into gear, get ready," said JMU redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci.

JMU and NDSU will meet Saturday for a 12 p.m. (Eastern) kickoff at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. It will mark the Dukes' third appearance in the FCS National Championship in the last four years while NDSU has won seven of the last eight national titles at the FCS level.

"We finally get to come out here and we finally get to play ball now," said JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter. "So it's exciting. I can't wait to get out there for it."

JMU and NDSU met in the 2017 FCS National Championship with the Bison winning, 17-13. The two programs also met in the 2016 FCS Semifinals in Fargo with the Dukes pulling off an upset on the road, 27-17.