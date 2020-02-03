Game week arrives for JMU women's lacrosse

The James Madison women's lacrosse team opens the 2020 season Saturday afternoon. The Dukes, who are ranked No. 17 in the nation, are preparing to host No. 2 North Carolina Saturday at Sentara Park.

JMU is the preseason favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association after winning the last three CAA tournament titles. However, while the expectations remain high for the Dukes, members of the team say the squad will have a different look in 2020.

"I think the excitement factor is the unknown right now," said JMU head coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe. "It's a very new JMU squad....we had some dynamic personalities graduate on the offensive end and defensive end."

JMU is coming off a 2019 season in which the Dukes won the CAA tournament tile but suffered an overtime loss to Stony Brook in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. JMU won the NCAA Division I National Championship in 2018.

Saturday's season opener against UNC is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.