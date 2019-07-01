Gordon, Good earn major VaSID Awards

James Madison softball received two major awards from the Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State University Division Softball Team while nine Dukes were selected to VaSID teams, as announced by the organization on Monday afternoon.

Junior Kate Gordon was named the VaSID Player of the Year as redshirt senior Megan Good was tabbed the VaSID Pitcher of the Year. Gordon and Good join Sara Jubas and Odicci Alexander on the All-State First Team while Kierstin Roadcap, Madison Naujokas, Hannah File, Cambry Arnold and Logan Newton were tabbed Second Team.

Following a dominant junior campaign, Gordon was a NFCA All-American, All-CAA First Team, All-ECAC and CAA All-Tournament Team selection. Gordon broke the conference and program record with 23 home runs in a single season while setting records in runs scored, total bases and slugging percentage. After playing in all 61 games, Gordon finished the year with a .420 batting average, 81 hits and 60 runs batted in.

In the final season of her collegiate career, Good compiled a 1.62 earned run average through 190 innings in which she tallied 208 strikeouts. Good held a 21-8 record in the circle, including ranked wins over Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech. At the Ann Arbor Regional, Good pitched 27 2/3 innings and earned two wins over 15th-seeded Michigan. Good was a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top Three Finalist, NFCA All-American, All-CAA First Team and the CAA Pitcher of the Year.

Following a strong season in the circle and at the plate, Alexander was a NFCA All-American, ECAC Player of the Year, All-CAA First Team selection and CAA Player of the Year. Alexander finished with a 24-1 record while notching a career-best 1.70 ERA with 178 strikeouts through 152 innings. Alexander garnered 55 hits, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs to finish with a .316 batting average.

Jubas captured the highest batting average for the Dukes in 2019, closing the year with a .423 average in 156 at-bats with 66 hits, 17 doubles, 14 home runs and a team-high 62 RBIs. She finished her sophomore campaign with a .801 slugging percentage and an on base percentage of .493 after only striking out seven times all season. Jubas was a NFCA All-Northeast Third Team selection while being named to the CAA All-Tournament and All-CAA Second Team.

In her junior season, Roadcap played in all 61 games behind the plate for the Dukes. Roadcap led the team with a .998 fielding percentage, racking up 438 putouts with only one error on the season that came in the NCAA Regional against Michigan. She batted .254 on the year with 43 hits, nine doubles, eight home runs and 48 RBIs.

Having her best season at the plate while starting at second base in all 61 games, Naujokas earned NFCA All-Northeast Second Team and All-CAA First Team honors. The junior turned a team-high eight double plays while picking up 76 assists and 71 putouts for a .955 fielding percentage. She combined for a .333 batting average with 51 hits, 30 RBIs and six home runs.

File started in all 61 contests for JMU, briefly playing in right field before switching to third base for the remainder of the season. In her sophomore campaign, the Shelbyville native received NFCA All-Northeast and All-CAA Second Team accolades. File average .315 at the plate with 56 hits, 11 doubles, eight homers and 39 RBIs.

Starting all 61 games in center field, Arnold was named to the NFCA All-Northeast Third Team. Playing in center, Arnold made multiple diving catches and tallied 68 putouts on the year. She finished her junior campaign with a .299 batting average, tallying 46 hits and 31 runs scored.

After a breakout sophomore season, Newton was a first team selection for the NFCA All-Northeast, All-ECAC and All-CAA. Newton started in 47 games in which she compiled a .382 batting average with 50 hits, 10 home runs and 45 RBIs. The Lakewood Ranch native hit her first career home run against Lehigh and finished the game with two while racking up five RBIs.