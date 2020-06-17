Gordon named VaSID Player of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- James Madison softball earned one major award from the Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State University Division Softball Team, along with had five Dukes selected to the All-State Teams, as announced by the organization.
Senior Kate Gordon was named the VaSID Player of the Year for the second consecutive year earning a spot on the All-State First Team along with junior Sara Jubas, while Odicci Alexander, Logan Newton and Madison Naujokas received Second Team accolades.
Though the season came to an abrupt end, Gordon had a dominant campaign. After 19 games she led the nation with a .557 batting average and took over the JMU career home run record with 50 after recording 10 this season. The Shenandoah, Va. Native was named CAA Player of the Week twice along with Louisville Slugger/ NFCA Player of the Week. The senior was named to Softball America's Shortened Season College Top 100 after recording 34 hits, six doubles, one triple, 32 runs and 21 RBIs.
Following a strong junior season, Jubas was named a CoSIDA Academic All-District, CoSIDA Academic All-American and VaSID Academic All-State. The infielder finished with a batting average of .439 with 29 hits, seven doubles, five home runs and 26 runs. In the shortened season she was named CAA Player of the Week twice and reached the milestone of 100 career RBIs.
Alexander finished with a record of 3-1 in the circle for the Dukes. She threw 31 strikeouts and tied her career high of 12 strikeouts in the a shut out win over Texas Tech. She received CAA Pitcher of the Week after her stellar opening weekend at the SPC Elite Invitational. At the plate she recorded a batting average of .308 with eight hits, one double, four RBIs and six runs.
Naujokas had a strong start at the plate with a .316 batting average after 19 games, recording 18 hits, two doubles, two triples and four home runs. The senior went 8-for-8 on stolen bases this season.
Newton started in all 19 games in the outfield for the Dukes. She recorded a .348 batting average with 16 hits, three doubles, one triple and two home runs. The junior led the team and the conference in walks, drawing 20.
2020 VaSID All-State University Division Softball Team
First Team
C – Mackenzie Lawter, Jr., Virginia Tech
1B – Kiaya Jeusi, So., Hampton
2B – Amber Bishop, Sr., Liberty
SS – Sara Jubas, Jr., James Madison
3B – Kelsey Bennett, So., Virginia Tech
OF – Jayme Bailey, So., Virginia Tech
OF – Kara Canetto, So., Liberty
OF – Sydney Fisher, Jr., Radford
OF – Kate Gordon, Sr., James Madison
DP/Utility – Grace Chavez, So., Virginia Tech
P – Sydney Backstrom, Jr., Longwood
P – Jessie Marvin, Jr., Radford
P – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech
Second Team
C – Donna Friedman, So., Virginia
1B – Hunter Mundy, Sr., Radford
2B – Madison Naujokas, Sr., James Madison
SS – Maddi Banks, So., Virginia Tech
3B – Talia Douglas, Jr., Radford
OF – Brianna Anderson, Sr., Hampton
OF – Kelsey Brown, So., Virginia Tech
OF – Logan Newton, Jr., James Madison
DP/Utility – Odicci Alexander, Sr., James Madison
P – Noelle Doan, Fr., Hampton
P – Karlie Keeney, Fr., Liberty
P – Aly Rayle, So., Virginia
VaSID Player of the Year – Kate Gordon, Sr., James Madison
VaSID Pitcher of the Year – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech
VaSID Coach of the Year – Pete D'Amour, Virginia Tech
VaSID Rookie of the Year – Kaylee Hewitt, Virginia Tech