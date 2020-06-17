Gordon named VaSID Player of the Year

James Madison softball earned one major award from the Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State University Division Softball Team, along with had five Dukes selected to the All-State Teams, as announced by the organization.

Senior Kate Gordon was named the VaSID Player of the Year for the second consecutive year earning a spot on the All-State First Team along with junior Sara Jubas, while Odicci Alexander, Logan Newton and Madison Naujokas received Second Team accolades.

Though the season came to an abrupt end, Gordon had a dominant campaign. After 19 games she led the nation with a .557 batting average and took over the JMU career home run record with 50 after recording 10 this season. The Shenandoah, Va. Native was named CAA Player of the Week twice along with Louisville Slugger/ NFCA Player of the Week. The senior was named to Softball America's Shortened Season College Top 100 after recording 34 hits, six doubles, one triple, 32 runs and 21 RBIs.

Following a strong junior season, Jubas was named a CoSIDA Academic All-District, CoSIDA Academic All-American and VaSID Academic All-State. The infielder finished with a batting average of .439 with 29 hits, seven doubles, five home runs and 26 runs. In the shortened season she was named CAA Player of the Week twice and reached the milestone of 100 career RBIs.

Alexander finished with a record of 3-1 in the circle for the Dukes. She threw 31 strikeouts and tied her career high of 12 strikeouts in the a shut out win over Texas Tech. She received CAA Pitcher of the Week after her stellar opening weekend at the SPC Elite Invitational. At the plate she recorded a batting average of .308 with eight hits, one double, four RBIs and six runs.

Naujokas had a strong start at the plate with a .316 batting average after 19 games, recording 18 hits, two doubles, two triples and four home runs. The senior went 8-for-8 on stolen bases this season.

Newton started in all 19 games in the outfield for the Dukes. She recorded a .348 batting average with 16 hits, three doubles, one triple and two home runs. The junior led the team and the conference in walks, drawing 20.

2020 VaSID All-State University Division Softball Team

First Team

C – Mackenzie Lawter, Jr., Virginia Tech

1B – Kiaya Jeusi, So., Hampton

2B – Amber Bishop, Sr., Liberty

SS – Sara Jubas, Jr., James Madison

3B – Kelsey Bennett, So., Virginia Tech

OF – Jayme Bailey, So., Virginia Tech

OF – Kara Canetto, So., Liberty

OF – Sydney Fisher, Jr., Radford

OF – Kate Gordon, Sr., James Madison

DP/Utility – Grace Chavez, So., Virginia Tech

P – Sydney Backstrom, Jr., Longwood

P – Jessie Marvin, Jr., Radford

P – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech

Second Team

C – Donna Friedman, So., Virginia

1B – Hunter Mundy, Sr., Radford

2B – Madison Naujokas, Sr., James Madison

SS – Maddi Banks, So., Virginia Tech

3B – Talia Douglas, Jr., Radford

OF – Brianna Anderson, Sr., Hampton

OF – Kelsey Brown, So., Virginia Tech

OF – Logan Newton, Jr., James Madison

DP/Utility – Odicci Alexander, Sr., James Madison

P – Noelle Doan, Fr., Hampton

P – Karlie Keeney, Fr., Liberty

P – Aly Rayle, So., Virginia

VaSID Player of the Year – Kate Gordon, Sr., James Madison

VaSID Pitcher of the Year – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech

VaSID Coach of the Year – Pete D'Amour, Virginia Tech

VaSID Rookie of the Year – Kaylee Hewitt, Virginia Tech