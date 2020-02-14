Green leads Dukes to blowout win over Charleston

Sophomore Madison Green posted a career night leading James Madison to an 81-50 win over the College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action on Friday afternoon.

The Dukes (18-4, 9-2 CAA) never trailed in the contest and shot 50 percent (11-of-22) from three-point range while holding the Cougars (11-12, 4-8 CAA) to a 26.2 percent clip (16-of-61) from the field to extend their win streak against Charleston to 14 games.

Green led four Dukes in double figures as the sophomore poured in a career-high 20 points on a blistering 85.7 percent (6-of-7) shooting from behind the arc to go along with a pair of rebounds and two assists.

Senior Kamiah Smalls tacked on 15 points, three steals and three assists while freshman Kiki Jefferson chipped in as well with 12 points, five boards and three assists. Senior Jackie Benitez put up 10 points alongside a season-high tying five rebounds.

How it Happened

After jumping out to a 13-10 advantage, JMU went on a 9-0 run with 3:51 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Green, to increase its lead to 22-10, a score that would hold for the rest of the period.

JMU kept its first quarter lead intact before going on an 8-0 run starting at the 4:55 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Green, to increase its lead to 37-17. The Dukes proceeded to tack on five points to that lead and enjoyed a 44-19 advantage heading into halftime.

Following intermission, JMU continued to expand its advantage, pushing it to 53-25 before going on a 9-0 run to expand its lead further to 62-25 with 1:30 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Cougars had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Dukes still entered the fourth quarter with a 64-29 edge and cruised the rest of the way for the video.

Quick Hits

- Green knocked down six three-pointers in her career night which marked the most three-pointers made by a Duke this season

- Smalls’ 15-point performance marked her 20th double-digit performance this season

- After today’s win, JMU improves to 6-0 on the season in Friday games.

Up Next

The Dukes return back to the Convo on Sunday for their annual Play4Kay game against UNCW at 2 p.m.