HHS dedicates court to former coach Bergey

A ceremony was held Tuesday to honor former Harrisonburg High School basketball coach Roger Bergey by naming the school's basketball court after him.

The court at HHS is now known as Roger Bergey Court. Bergey was a longtime head coach at Harrisonburg who led the Blue Streaks to state titles in 1978 and 1979.

"My players, they're a part of it," said Bergey. "(I) got my name on the court because of what they did."

Among the players he coached at HHS was Ralph Sampson, a three-time national college player of the year at UVA and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer who was also the No. 1 pick by the Houston Rockets in the 1983 NBA Draft.

"He's a humble guy and he really, probably didn't want this to happen," said Sampson. "He never would have expected that. To see him full of joy is what makes it special for us."