H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 6

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- High school basketball scores from Friday, December 6:
Tyler Nickel dunks for East Rockingham in a win over Turner Ashby.
BOYS
Central 55, Strasburg 29
Western Albemarle 73, Harrisonburg 69 (3 OT)
East Rockingham 74, Turner Ashby 38
Broadway 57, Monticello 37
Rockbridge County 43, Fort Defiance 38
Waynesboro 61, Wilson Memorial 43
Buffalo Gap 66, Stonewall Jackson 45
GIRLS
Spotswood 56, Albemarle 39
Stuarts Draft 50, Broadway 37
Fort Defiane 61, Rockbridge County 48
Wilson Memorial 51, Waynesboro 16
Luray 50, Riverheads 45
Staunton 48, Stonewall Jackson 43
William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 52