H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 17

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- High school basketball scores from Friday, January 17:
BOYS
Harrisonburg 49, Spotswood 46
Waynesboro 60, Turner Ashby 57
(3) Broadway 54, Rockbridge County 42
Central 70, Brentsville 44
Page County 43, Clarke County 40
Madison County 60, Luray 58
(1) East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50
Pendleton County 50, East Hardy 53
Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 40
Buffalo Gap 61, Staunton 57
Stuarts Draft 75, Wilson Memorial 71
GIRLS
Page County 51, Clarke County 41
Riverheads 39, Fort Defiance 35
Miller School 63, Eastern Mennonite 19
(3) Luray 51, Madison County 35
Wilson Memorial 73, Stuarts Draft 48
Buffalo Gap 36, Staunton 31 (OT)
Broadway 59, Rockbridge County 44
Turner Ashby 64, Waynesboro 23
(1) Spotswood 69, Harrisonburg 26
Brentsville 52, Central 34
Rappahannock County 46, East Rockingham 34