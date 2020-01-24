H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 24

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- High school basketball scores from Friday, January 24:
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard - Friday, January 24
BOYS
Spotswood 46, Broadway 38
(3) Harrisonburg 64, Turner Ashby 48
Rockbridge County 51, Waynesboro 43
Buffalo Gap 59, Riverheads 56
Wilson Memorial 65, Fort Defiance 51
Stuarts Draft 102, Staunton 88
(1) East Rockingham 58, Clarke County 33
Page County 66, Madison County 54
Stonewall Jackson 59, Luray 42
George Mason 51, Central 46
Pendleton County 62, Petersburg 29
Ritchie County 60, East Hardy 54
GIRLS
(1) Spotswood 60, Broadway 17
Turner Ashby 69, Harrisonburg 44
Rockbridge County 50, Waynesboro 26
Fort Defiance 64, Wilson Memorial 58
Buffalo Gap 53, Riverheads 48
Stuarts Draft 69, Staunton 58
(2) Strasburg 49, Rappahannock County 22
(3) Luray 59, Stonewall Jackson 49
Page County 59, Madison County 42
Clarke County 53, East Rockingham 35
George Mason 53, Central 32
Carlisle 43, Eastern Mennonite 41
Williamstown 58, Moorefield 49
Union 30, Pendleton County 21
Petersburg 68, Philip Barbour 53