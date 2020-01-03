H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- High school basketball scores and highlights from Friday, January 3:
BOYS
East Rockingham 48, Strasburg 41
E.C. Glass 68, Wilson Memorial 66
Page County 68, Rappahannock County 40
Charlottesville 69, Harrisonburg 65
Staunton 56, Turner Ashby 47
Waynesboro 53, Riverheads 48
Miller School 54, Spotswood 46
Eastern Mennonite 75, Tandem Friends 53
Broadway 43, Fort Defiance 28
Clarke County 42, Luray 38
Madison County 48, Stonewall Jackson 46
GIRLS
Pulaski County 64, Wilson Memorial 40
Spotswood 44, Miller School 34
Turner Ashby 49, Staunton 40
Riverheads 53, Waynesboro 23
William Fleming 54, Harrisonburg 38
Luray 61, Stuarts Draft 60
Strasburg 66, East Rockingham 34
Page County 45, Rappahannock County 18
Stonewall Jackson 47, Madison County 34
Eastern Mennonite 39, Tandem Friends 36