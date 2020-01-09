H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, Jan. 9

Harrisonburg, Va. (WHSV) -- High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 9
Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball
BOYS
Fluvanna County 59, Waynesboro 57
Harrisonburg 60, Rockbridge County 35
Eastern Mennonite School 60, Covenant 58 (Overtime)
Buffalo Gap 72, Bath County 40
Monticello 49, Fort Defiance 31
GIRLS
Luray 56, East Rockingham 37
Harrisonburg 58, Rockbridge County 43
Turner Ashby 67, Wilson Memorial 51
Fluvanna County 61, Waynesboro 57
Buffalo Gap 55, Bath County 23
Staunton 69, Grace Christian 14
Covenant 44, Eastern Mennonite School 34