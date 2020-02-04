H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 4

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 4:
BOYS
Spotswood 54, (2) Harrisonburg 48
Broadway 35, Rockbridge County 32
Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 53
Wilson Memorial 96, Stuarts Draft 88
Staunton 69, Buffalo Gap 53
Fort Defiance 47, Riverheads 43
Warren County 72, Central 69
Page County 54, Stonewall Jackson 47 (OT)
(3) Eastern Mennonite 64, New Covenant 46
Petersburg 53, East Hardy 48
Pendleton County 58, Tucker County 55
GIRLS
(1) Spotswood 60, Harrisonburg 31
Turner Ashby 67, Waynesboro 28
Broadway 50, Rockbridge County 40
Wilson Memorial 67, Stuarts Draft 52
Fort Defiance 53, Riverheads 40
Staunton 41, Buffalo Gap 38
(3) Luray 57, (2) Strasburg 43
Madison County 59, East Rockingham 24
Page County 44, Stonewall Jackson 37
Warren County 58, Central 38