The Knights run ends with a 4-1 loss to Liberty-Bedford on Friday morning.

Turner Ashby finished this season with a 23-5 record, they were the only baseball or softball team to make it to a title game in the WHSV viewing area.

The Knights graduated three seniors this season: Makayla Cyzick, Carley Davis and Ashton Richmond.

Cyzick will continue her softball career at Winthrop, while Davis is headed to Elon.