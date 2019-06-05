UPDATED: H.S. Spring Sports State Tournament Semifinals Schedule

There have been multiple changes to the VHSL state tournaments schedule due to weather forecasts in Southwestern Virginia. Below is an updated schedule:

BASEBALL

Class 2A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13

Page County vs. Lebanon - TBA at Calfee Park

Chatham vs. Stuarts Draft - 11 a.m. at Calfee Park

Class 1A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13

Auburn vs. Riverheads - TBA at Calfee Park

SOFTBALL

Class 3A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13

Skyline vs. Turner Ashby - 9 a.m. at Moyer Complex

Class 2A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13

Richlands vs. Page County - TBA at Radford University

Class 1A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13

Auburn vs. Riverheads - TBA at Radford University

BOYS SOCCER

Class 2A Semifinals - Friday, June 7

Robert E. Lee vs. Giles - 9 a.m. at RU Cupp Stadium

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 1A Semifinals - Friday, June 7

Eastern Montgomery vs. Stonewall Jackson - 11 a.m. at Recreational Fields