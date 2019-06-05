UPDATED: H.S. Spring Sports State Tournament Semifinals Schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- There have been multiple changes to the VHSL state tournaments schedule due to weather forecasts in Southwestern Virginia. Below is an updated schedule:
BASEBALL
Class 2A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13
Page County vs. Lebanon - TBA at Calfee Park
Chatham vs. Stuarts Draft - 11 a.m. at Calfee Park
Class 1A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13
Auburn vs. Riverheads - TBA at Calfee Park
SOFTBALL
Class 3A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13
Skyline vs. Turner Ashby - 9 a.m. at Moyer Complex
Class 2A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13
Richlands vs. Page County - TBA at Radford University
Class 1A Semifinals - Thursday, June 13
Auburn vs. Riverheads - TBA at Radford University
BOYS SOCCER
Class 2A Semifinals - Friday, June 7
Robert E. Lee vs. Giles - 9 a.m. at RU Cupp Stadium
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 1A Semifinals - Friday, June 7
Eastern Montgomery vs. Stonewall Jackson - 11 a.m. at Recreational Fields