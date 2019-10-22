H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, Oct. 22

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- High school volleyball scores from Tuesday, October 22:
Eastern Mennonite defeated Miller School, 3-0, in the BRC Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night.
Broadway 3, Spotswood 0
Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0
Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 0
Fort Defiance 3, Buffalo Gap 0
Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0
Riverheads 3, Stuarts Draft 0
East Rockingham 3, Stonewall Jackson 0
Rappahannock County 3, Luray 0
Strasburg 3, Clarke County 2
Madison County 3, Page County 0