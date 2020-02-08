H.S Wrestling Recap (Saturday, February 8)

Both the Region 3C and Bull Run district wrestling tournaments took place on Saturday.

Turner Ashby senior standout wrestler Jessie Knight is closing in on the end of his high school wrestling career.

Rockbridge County won the Region 3C tournament with 161 points. Wilson Memorial finished in second place with 146 points. Spotswood finished fifth, while Turner Ashby was sixth. Fort Defiance also cracked the top ten in seventh place.

Region 3C individual finishes (top 2 included):

113: Josh Hartman (Spotswood) - 2nd

132: Spencer Brandt (Wilson Memorial) - 2nd

152: Gabriel Stracener (Fort Defiance) - 2nd

170: Zach Hartman (Spotswood) - 1st

170: Jesse Earhart (Broadway) - 2nd

182: Chase Wilson (Wilson Memorial) - 1st

220: Benjamin Conahan (Spotswood) - 2nd

285: Jessie Knight (Turner Ashby) - 1st

Strasburg finished first in the Bull Run district tournament with 219.5 points. Stonewall Jackson was fifth place with 101 points, while East Rockingham was sixth and Page County was seventh.

Bull Run first place finishers from the Valley:

106: Ethan Asher (Strasburg) - 1st

120: Jesse Lemon (Stonewall Jackson) - 1st

126: Ankin Burks (Strasburg) - 1st

132: Peyton Stickles (Strasburg) - 1st

138: Jaylon Burks (Strasburg) - 1st

145: Dalton Shifflett (East Rockingham) - 1st

160: Ritchie Fransen (Strasburg) - 1st

170: Brady Fincham (East Rockingham) - 1st

195: Derek Liddle (East Rockingham) - 1st