H.S. football practice begins in Virginia

The Harrisonburg high school football team began practice for the 2019 season Thursday morning.

A number of schools in the Shenandoah Valley and around the state began practice Thursday while some programs are waiting until next Monday (8/5) to begin the 2019 campaign.

WHSV's annual high school football preview series, the "20 Yard Dash" begins Monday, August 5.