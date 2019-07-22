H.S. football teams preparing for new-look Bull Run District

Four local high schools are moving from the Shenandoah District to the Bull Run District starting with the 2019-2020 school year.

Stonewall Jackson is one of four schools moving from the Shenandoah District to the Bull Run District starting in 2019.

East Rockingham, Luray, Page County, and Stonewall Jackson have all made the move to the Bull Run District.

The four schools join Strasburg, Madison County, Clarke County, and Rappahannock County in the district. Central and George Mason have left the Bull Run District for the Northwestern District.

Bull Run District

East Rockingham

Luray

Page County

Stonewall Jackson

Strasburg

Clarke County

Madison County

Rappahannock County