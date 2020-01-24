HSBB Game of the Week: Spotswood boys take down Broadway

The Spotswood boys basketball team defeated Broadway, 46-38, Friday night in the WHSV Sports H.S. Basketball Game of the Week.

Spotswood senior guard Robert Smith elevates for a slam dunk during a 46-38 Spotswood win over Broadway in our WHSV high school hoops game of the week.

Sophomore guard Carmelo Pacheco and senior guard Robert Smith led the way with a game-high 16 points each for the Trailblazers. Senior forward Ben Alderfer led Broadway with 10 points.

With the win, Spotswood improves to 4-1 in the Valley District and 11-4 overall. The Trailblazers are now in sole possession of second place in the district. Broadway dropped to 3-2 in the Valley District and 12-5 overall.