HSBB Game of the Week: Staunton beats Wilson Memorial

The Staunton boys basketball team defeated Wilson Memorial, 77-69, Friday night in our WHSV Sports H.S. Basketball Game of the Week.

Staunton senior Javon Battle brings the ball up the court during a 77-69 win over Wilson Memorial in the Storm's regular season finale.

Seniors Javon Battle and Markqwan Miller each scored 19 points to lead the Storm. Wilson Memorial senior Matt Poole led all scorers with 26 points.

With the win and a Buffalo Gap loss Friday night, Staunton improves its seeding in the Region 2B Tournament

With the loss, Wilson Memorial failed to secure a spot in the Region 3C playoffs on Friday night. The Green Hornets will play Fort Defiance next Tuesday (2/18) in a one-game playoff, with the winner securing a spot in the upcoming Region 3C Tournament.

H.S. Basketball Regular Season Scoreboard - Friday 2/14

BOYS

Staunton 77, Wilson Memorial 69

Fort Defiance 78, Buffalo Gap 64

William Monroe 58, Central 53 (OT)

GIRLS

Fort Defiance 53, Buffalo Gap 45

Wilson Memorial 68, Staunton 53

William Monroe 65, Central 24