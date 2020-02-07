HSBB Game of the Week: Stuarts Draft edges Fort Defiance

The Stuarts Draft girls basketball team defeated Fort Defiance in overtime, 61-56, Friday night in our WHSV Sports H.S. Basketball Game of the week.

Stuarts Draft girls basketball

Senior guard Maggie Sorrells led the way with 18 points as the Cougars edged out the Indians. Fort Defiance sophomore guard Kirby Ransome led all scorers with 23 points, as she eclipsed 300 points overall this season.

With the win, Stuarts Draft gained ground in the Shenandoah District standings, improving to 5-3 in district play and 11-5 overall. Fort Defiance, who entered the night first place in the district, drops to 6-2 in district action and 15-4 overall. The loss snapped a five-game district play win streak for the Indians.