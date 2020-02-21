HSBB Game of the Week: Nickel leads East Rock to district title

Behind a game high 36 points by Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham took down Page County in the Bull Run District title game, 96-64.

East Rockingham boys basketball celebrates winning the Bull Run district regular season and tournament titles.

"I mean we never won a district championship before so we just had to turn it on and turn it up," Nickel told WHSV.

The Eagles and Panthers both move on to the Region 2B playoffs next week.

"Nothing changes," East Rockingham head coach Carey Keyes said after the win. "We take it one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time and we'll get ready for Clarke County on Tuesday night, but super proud of these guys, they've worked really hard this season and this is probably the closest knit team we've had since I've been here, this is my sixth season, so couldn't be more proud but we've got more to give."

