Hamilton brings versatility, explosive plays to Dukes

James Madison redshirt junior running back Jawon Hamilton has the potential to provide the Dukes with explosive plays in the running game, passing game, and on kick returns.

In JMU's recent win over Morgan State, Hamilton had a 50-yard touchdown reception and 56-yard kickoff return. On the season, Hamilton is averaging 51.5 yards per kickoff return.

"I definitely have always been a fast, explosive guy so with the ball in my hands in space with me, with me one-on-one with the defender, I take me every time," said Hamilton. "That's the confidence I have in myself and just go out there and do what I do."

Aside from his big play ability, Hamilton is also part of JMU's deep group of running backs. He has 89 yards rushing on 20 carries through the first three games.

"It was good to see him make some explosive plays last week, "said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "He missed about half of spring with an injury and then he missed about half of (preseason) camp with an injury. He's got great speed, great hands, great cutting ability. I am excited about what he can do."

Hamilton joined the Dukes prior to the 2018 season after transferring from UCF. He played primarily as a kick returner last fall and had a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown against Richmond.

JMU returns to action Saturday when the Dukes play a road game at Chattanooga. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.