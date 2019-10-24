Harrisonburg & Turner Ashby to meet in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby will meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week nine of the high school football season.

The Blue Streaks are 4-3 overall and currently tied with Spotswood for the top spot in the Valley District standings. Both squads have 2-0 district records. Turner Ashby is 1-1 in district play and 5-2 overall.

Both teams are playing for the chance to host a first-round playoff game in 2019. Harrisonburg is currently 4th in the Region 5D playoff rankings while Turner Ashby is 5th in Region 3C.

Kickoff between the Blue Streaks and Knights is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday evening in Bridgewater.