Harrisonburg boys roll to sixth straight win

The Harrisonburg boys basketball team defeated Western Albemarle, 61-42, Thursday night for the Blue Streaks' sixth straight win.

The Harrisonburg boys basketball team defeated Western Albemarle, 61-42, Thursday night for the Blue Streaks' sixth straight win.

With the victory, HHS improves to 8-5 overall (4-0 Valley District). The Blue Streaks are the current No. 3 team in our latest TV3 Top 3 boys basketball rankings.

Claudeson Tacy had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals in the victory while Jaziel Mensah added nine points and six assists and D'Shawn Fields chipped in nine points.

Harrisonburg is back in action Friday night when the Blue Streaks travel to Turner Ashby for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

High School Basketball Scores - Thursday, January 23

BOYS

(3) Harrisonburg 61, Western Albemarle 42

Virginia Episcopal 65, (2) Eastern Mennonite 54

Stonewall Jackson 64, Rappahannock County 50

East Hardy 87, Paw Paw 50

GIRLS

Harrisonburg 45, Western Albemarle 34

Stonewall Jackson 46, Staunton 43