Harrisonburg native Toliver helps Mystics earn trip to WNBA Finals

Harrisonburg native Kristi Toliver scored 20 points to help the Washington Mystics defeat the Las Vegas Aces, 94-90, Tuesday night in game four of the WNBA semifinals. With the victory, the Mystics win the series, 3-1, and advance to the WNBA Finals.

Toliver added nine assists and played 37 minutes in the game. WNBA MVP Elena Della Donne led the Mystics with 27 points in the series-clinching game.

The Mystics will meet the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals. Game one is scheduled for 3 p.m. tip-off Sunday in Washington, D.C.