Healthy Hamilton finding his groove with the Dukes

James Madison redshirt junior running back Jawon Hamilton is healthy and has playing well for the Dukes over the last few weeks.

JMU redshirt junior running back Jawon Hamilton has scored four touchdowns over the last three games.

Hamilton had a career-high 105 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in JMU's recent win over Stony Brook. It was Hamilton's short TD run in overtime that proved to be the game-winning score. Over his last three games, Hamilton has run for 234 yards and scored four touchdowns.

"It's definitely a great feeling, especially after all the injuries I have been through, to see myself back 100%, back to how I was in high school, it makes me feel very good," said Hamilton. "But it doesn't stop here. We have a long season left so we want to keep working."

Hamilton, who transferred to JMU from UCF prior to the 2018 season, has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He missed time due to injury earlier this year during spring practice and in fall camp but is now back to form.

"He has definitely picked his game up and he was outstanding Saturday night," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "He's a real weapon, not only on offense, but in the return game."

Aside from playing in JMU's deep backfield, Hamilton also serves as a kick returner for the Dukes. He is averaging 42.3 yards per return this season.