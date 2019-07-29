High returns to lead Spotswood offense

Junior quarterback Ryan High returns to lead the Spotswood offense after a breakout sophomore season. High burst on the scene in 2018 and helped the Trailblazers win the Valley District title last fall.

"I thought last year he was one of the best kids around the area mechanics-wise," said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett.

Spotswood is again expected to be one of the best teams, not just in the Valley District, but throughout the entire Shenandoah Valley in 2019.

"I feel a lot more comfortable going into the season," said High. "I have been practicing with the same guys for a really long time now and I know they have my back."

Spotswood opens the 2019 season Friday, August 30 when the Trailblazers visit rival East Rockingham. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.