Hokies 2020 schedule released

The Virginia Tech Athletics Department and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Hokies’ 2020 football schedule on Wednesday.

For the third consecutive season, the Hokies will have seven home games at Lane Stadium, including three contests in September and a Thursday night conference game against Boston College on Oct. 22. Big Ten opponent Penn State makes its first appearance in Blacksburg on Sept. 12 in the initial meeting between the Hokies and the Nittany Lions.

“We’re excited about playing seven games at Lane Stadium once again,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “The squad is back on campus for the new semester and is beginning our winter conditioning program, as we continue our preparations for the 2020 season. We appreciate the support and encouragement of our fans wherever we play. We’ll look forward to seeing our fans out in force once again in 2020.”

Fans who had season tickets in 2019 can renew their season tickets by clicking here and logging into their online account. Fans who did not have season tickets last year may place a new order by clicking here. The 2020 season will include an entire reseating of Lane Stadium, as announced during the 2017 reseating process. Seats will be selected in the spring of 2020 based on priority points and provided each individual contributes at the per-seat minimum amount for the area they select. To participate in the seat selection process, all season ticket orders and Hokie Scholarship Fund donations must be completed by the March 31 priority deadline.

The Hokies’ September slate begins with an in-state, non-conference tilt vs. Liberty on Sept. 5, followed by a highly anticipated meeting with Penn State on Sept. 12 and concluding with a home contest vs. North Alabama on Sept. 26.

Tech begins ACC play on Saturday, Oct. 3 at home against Georgia Tech before traveling to North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 10. Following an open date on Saturday, Oct. 17, the Hokies will play host to Boston College on Oct. 22, as Tech resumes its tradition of playing on Thursday nights. The contest will mark the first time the Hokies and Eagles have met on a Thursday night since 2007.

The Hokies will travel to Louisville for the first time since 1992 and will meet for the initial time as ACC foes when Tech meets the Cardinals on Saturday, Oct. 31. A trip to Heinz Field and a contest at Pittsburgh will follow on Friday, Nov. 6 before the Hokies return home to face Miami on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Virginia Tech rounds out ACC play at Duke on Saturday, Nov. 21 followed by the Commonwealth Clash vs. Virginia at Lane Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Tech enters the 2020 season seeking to extend the nation’s longest active bowl streak, which currently stands at 27 consecutive seasons and ranks as third-longest bowl streak in college football history. Fuente has amassed a 33-20 record in Blacksburg – a record that includes a 2016 ACC Coastal Division crown and four consecutive bowl appearances. Tech is 20-12 against ACC foes under Fuente.

For questions regarding season tickets, please contact the Virginia Tech Athletics Ticket Office at 800.828.3244 or 540.231.6731. For questions regarding your Hokie Scholarship giving, please contact the Hokie Club at 540.231.6618.