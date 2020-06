The Virginia Tech men's basketball team has added a graduate transfer from the University of Delaware.

Justyn Mutts announced he will be joining the Hokies with a post on Twitter Monday.

Mutts is a 6'7" forward who averaged 12.2 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per contest for the Blue Hens during the 2019-2020 season. He started his college career at High Point before transferring to Delaware. Mutts has two years of eligibility remaining at Virginia Tech.