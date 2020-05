The Virginia Tech men's basketball team has added a grad transfer from Iowa.

Cordell Pemsl is joining the Hokies from the Hawkeyes and is immediately eligible for the 2020-2021 season. He appeared in 96 games and made 14 starts during his time at Iowa.

Pemsl, a 6'9" forward, averaged 5.9 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.2% from the field during his time with the Hawkeyes.