Hokies announced 2019-2020 men's basketball schedule

The Virginia Tech men's basketball program announced it's 2019-2020 schedule Thursday evening.

The Hokies open the season with an ACC contest at Clemson on November 5. Virginia Tech's non-conference schedule is highlighted by an appearance in the Maui Invitational on November 25th against Michigan State.

As part of ACC play, the Hokies will welcome marquee opponents Duke, North Carolina, and Syracuse to Cassell Coliseum.

2019-2020 marks the start of a new era of Virginia Tech basketball with Mike Young taking over as head coach.