Hokies fall in triple overtime to Miami (FL)

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team lost to Miami (FL), 102-95, in triple overtime Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Tyrece Radford led Virginia Tech with 26 points and ten rebounds while Landers Nolley II added 18 points and 11 boards. Jalen Cone also chipped in 20 points for the Hokies. Isaiah Wong had a game-high 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Miami (FL) converted a three-point play with five seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime period.

With the loss, Virginia Tech falls to 15-11 Overall and 6-9 in ACC play. The Hokies are back in action Saturday when they visit No. 6 Duke for an 8 p.m. tip-off at Cameron Indoor Stadium.