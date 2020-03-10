Hokies fall to UNC in first round of ACC Tournament

In the 2020 New York Life ACC Tournament first round, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team fell to North Carolina 78-56 on Tuesday Night inside Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hokies (16-16), seeking a season sweep over the Tar Heels (14-18) for the first time since 2007, came up short, making Tech 10-16 all-time in the tourney and 9-7 in its first game played. Carolina has now defeated Tech all three times the two have met in the tourney.

For the Hokies, freshman Hunter Cattoor led the team in scoring for just the second time all season with 14 points. Redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II added 10 points and guard Jalen Cone posted 11. Junior Wabissa Bede dished out five assists and forward John Ojiako grabbed seven boards.

The Tar Heels had four players reach double figures, including second-team All-ACC pick Garrison Brooks, who recorded 20 or more points for the seventh straight game. Guard Brandon Robinson collected 17 points and grabbed six boards.

UNC controlled the paint, outrebounding the Hokies 45-30 and outscoring Tech in paint points 32-12. The Tar Heels saw production from behind the arc as well shooting over 50 percent from downtown.