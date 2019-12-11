Hokies have media day for Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente took part in the Belk Bowl's media day on Wednesday.

The Hokies aim to end the season on a high note after a loss to Virginia and to send defensive coordinator Bud Foster out with a win.

VT will face Kentucky in the Belk Bowl. Despite other story-lines swirling around the team, Fuente said he is focused on the bowl.

"Couldn't be more excited to be here right now. Obviously we're in the middle of recruiting and all that sort of stuff. Bottom line is we do want to play well," Fuente said. "We shortened practices up a little bit but that doesn't mean we ease up."

The Hokies kickoff against the Wildcats on December 31 at noon. You can catch the game on ESPN.