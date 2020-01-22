Hokies hold off North Carolina for double-overtime win

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team defeated North Carolina, 79-77, in double overtime Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Tyrece Radford's driving runner rolled in for the game-winning basket with 0.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime period. It was his only bucket of the game.

Landers Nolley II led the Hokies with 22 points while Garrison Brooks poured in 28 for the Tar Heels.

With the win, Virginia Tech improves to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. North Carolina falls to 8-10 overall and 1-6 in league play.