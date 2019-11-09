Hokies improve to 2-0 with win over Coppin St.

Nahiem Alleyne got the start in his second collegiate game and scored 18 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 74-42 victory over Coppin State on Friday.

Coming off a 11-point outing off the bench in his collegiate debut Tuesday in a season-opening win at Clemson, the freshman hit 6 of 8 from the floor, including four 3-pointers. He led a balanced attack for the Hokies (2-0), who gave new head coach Mike Young his first home victory.

Landers Nolley II scored 11 points for Virginia Tech, while Tyrece Radford added 10.

The Hokies blitzed Coppin State (0-1) from the start, building a 27-3 lead in the first 12:15 of the game. They hit four 3-pointers in the first three minutes and hit five overall in their quick start - by four different players.

Coppin State (0-1) suffered through a miserable shooting first half, as the Eagles made just one of their first 20 shots and missed 17 straight at one stretch. They finished with only four made field goals in the first half.

Andrew Robinson led Coppin State with 15 points.

TIP-INS

Coppin State: Picked to finish seventh in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll, the Eagles need to find an identity on offense if they want to enjoy any success this season. Better shot selection going forward would help, particularly as they get ready to play 12 of their next 13 games on the road.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies weren't expected to be as good of a 3-point shooting team as last year's squad that averaged 9.3 3-pointers per game, but Tech has hit at least nine 3-pointers in its first two games. They finished with 11 3's against Coppin State, with six different players hitting at least one.

UP NEXT

Coppin State: The Eagles play at Loyola University Chicago on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at home against USC Upstate on Wednesday.